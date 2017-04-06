West Yorkshire man wanted after assault

Police are looking for a man after an assault in Huddersfield town centre.

Connor Aiden Lyons, 22, is wanted in connection with the incident on Saturday, July 23, on Cross Church Street in Huddersfield, where a male was assaulted.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 10ins, of medium build, with blue eyes, short brown hair and has a local accent.

Members of the public are urged not to approach him but call the police immediately.

DC Craig Foulkes, of Huddersfield CID, said: “Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries to trace Connor Lyons and I would like to speak to anyone who has seen him recently and can help us locate him.

“Members of the public are asked not to approach him but instead call the police via 101 quoting crime reference 13160315800 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”