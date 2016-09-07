Westrow aims to stay at the cutting edge

A hairdressing business is looking to expand as it heads towards its 30th anniversary.

Leeds-based Westrow is to open a new store in Skipton under a franchise agreement and plans are afoot for another to open in the region before Christmas.

Westrow currently has eight stores with five being run under franchise agreement.

Steve Rowbottom, director of Westrow, told The Yorkshire Post: “It’s a huge space, 2,500 sq ft right in the centre of Skipton. It’s going to be a new franchise operation and has been taken on by Jeremy Bridgeman.”

Mr Bridgeman already runs a branch in Harrogate under a franchise agreement for Westrow.

“Geographically, it works naturally for him,” Mr Rowbottom added.

Looking ahead to further expansion Mr Rowbottom says that they will be “methodical” and expansion will come internally.

“We’ve probably got about three or four potential franchisees within the company at the moment who want their own salons,” he said.

Mr Rowbottom added: “We’d like to think we can open potentially four or five new salons next year.”

However, the director is keen to ensure that the business maintains its standards even while it expands. In order to ensure high standards, the company launched its own academy in 2013 with a £1m investment that offers training and education not just to its own stylists but those of other salons as well.

“We’ve always trained our own people,” says Mr Rowbottom, who along with Marc Westerman set up Westrow in 1987.

He added: “The only way we can keep things on track is to train everybody at the same level from the same manual.” The academy is used to deliver Government-funded NVQs. The building is also in demand with manufacturers in the style industry.

Mr Rowbottom says Westrow has become almost “a recruitment agency” for the popular hairdressing vocation.

“We will go in and make great contacts with schools and all the careers officers. We’ll profile the industry and tell them how exciting it is,” he said.

There has been a big change in the way hairdressers are now taught thanks to Government funding for workplace learning, says Mr Rowbottom.

“It’s about them becoming a complete person,” he said.

“Not only do they learn to do hairdressing, we have to teach functional skills, numeracy, literacy, even politics so they have a firm understanding of how to deal with clients. At a young age it’s really intimidating.”

Mr Rowbottom admits that it can be a “culture shock” for young people coming into the world of work. He said: “You take on a 16-year-old straight out of school. They are not in the workplace. It’s a big thing to adapt to. Within three or four hours their legs are going to be aching because they’re not used to standing up all day. They’re not used to the discipline.”

However, he says that it is about nurturing and developing young people.

Speaking about his own route into hairdressing Mr Rowbottom says: “When you’re younger you don’t necessarily know what you want to do.

“I was always very creative and also very competitive. I found that being a hairdresser gave me the opportunity to be both.”

A chance meeting...

Steve Rowbottom and Marc Westerman met each other after they left school.

“We worked together in a suburban salon in Crossgates, where we met for the very first time.

“He then went off and did his thing and I pursued my career in hairdressing,” Mr Rowbottom recalls.

Then three years later they met once again by coincidence when Mr Rowbottom went to work at another salon.

Mr Rowbottom said: “Within no time we’d arranged to open our own salon. We were still very young, we were only 20.”

Their first ever salon was in Queen Victoria Street, which is now the Victoria Quarter in Leeds.