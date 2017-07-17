Wetherby firm completes and sells out London complex

The first London scheme from Yorkshire construction firm Caddick has both been completed and sold out, it has been revealed.

Inspired by the Hanging Gardens of Babylon and standing 120 metres off the ground the 36-storey Vauxhall Sky Gardens tower comprises 194 private apartments and two penthouses together with 35 affordable and six shared ownership flats. It is a new landmark within the bustling Nine Elms regeneration area – nestled alongside the iconic Battersea Power Station, now one of Europe’s biggest regeneration schemes.

Vauxhall Sky Gardens was designed by award-winning Carey Jones Chapman Tolcher architects and boasts more than 2,000 square metres of outdoor space.

Caddick Developments, the developer, is a division of the Wetherby-based family-run construction giant the Caddick Group

The centrepiece is the inclusion of two floating gardens that are open to all residents for use all year round.

The success of the Vauxhall Sky Gardens concept encouraged Caddick Developments to push ahead with Moda Living, a build-to-rent joint venture with Generate Land, another Yorkshire-based developer. Backed by Apache Capital Partners, Moda Living has a £1.3bn pipeline of 6,000 premium rental apartments, with high-profile projects in major regional cities such as Edinburgh, Birmingham, Leeds, Liverpool and Glasgow.

Johnny Caddick, chief executive of Caddick Developments, said: “Having a proven track record of successful delivery in the regions, we’re delighted to be announcing the completion of our first residential tower in London. Vauxhall Sky Gardens will bring a completely new type of living to the capital, and be an exciting addition to the London skyline.”