Wetherspoons pub plan is dividing opinion in Leeds

Opinions are divided in east Leeds over plans to turn an unused former doctors’ surgery and pharmacy into a Wetherspoons pub.

The company has applied to open a new bar with a beer garden and extensions between 39-41 Austhorpe Road in Crossgates.

The application has fetched 49 supporting comments and 20 objections online so far.

Myra Rowlands, who has lived in the area for more than 50 years.

She wrote: “We are not a large city but a small residential area with people who want to be able to sleep on a night and not have to worry about anti-social behaviour, loud noise in the early hours of the morning and probably litter and criminal damage.

“History and experience of other establishments of this kind only too well prove what will happen.”

Others have complained that its placement next to Church View Dental Care and close to other essential amenities would be inappropriate.

But supporters think that the pub will bring jobs and investment.

Graham Johnson, of Manston Crescent, said: “Any opportunities for work are to be supported in this climate.

“I believe you have to move with the times. Empty property is not good for the area. It can only enhance and encourage other investors.”

Comments must be submitted by September 30 before a decision is made later this year.

Visit https://publicaccess.leeds.gov.uk