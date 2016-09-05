What fuel painted this? Sainsbury’s unveils 3ft sign to ‘petrel’ station

Drivers entering a Yorkshire filling station have been bemused by road markings apparently directing them towards a small species of sea bird.

The word “Petrel” has been painted in 3ft high letters on the approach to the pumps at the Sainsbury’s in Edenthorpe, Doncaster.

The white letters have been painted next to the flawlessly spelt word “exit” and some perfectly drawn arrows.

A picture of the suspect wording was posted on Twitter with the comment “Seabirds straight ahead #YouHadOneJob”.

The blunder prompted mocking by social media users who provided the standard definition of petrel as “a bird with a curved beak that spends most of its life flying over the sea”.

A Sainsbury’s spokeswoman said: “We’re aware of this and correcting the misteke.”