What Is Live.ly app? Parents warned after Leeds primary school children targeted by pervert

Parents of primary school children across Leeds have been sent warning letters about an app after a pervert performed a sex act online to a group of young children in Leeds.

The letter of warning was sent out across the city after the incident at a Leeds primary school.

The app in question was Live.Ly. But what is it?

The app is rated 'Parental Guidance' on the Google Play app store.

Advice for parents from website Commonsensemedia.org says: "Parents need to know that live.ly is live video-streaming in a social-networking app that allows users to broadcast live video to online friends and is made by the same developers as musical.ly - your music video community.

"Teens can log in with their musical.ly, Facebook, or Twitter account. The terms of use specify that users be at least 13 years old but that by using the service, they are affirming that they're 18, which makes little sense.

"As with any live-streaming service, there are concerns about what kids might see, what sort of information kids may give out, and the potential for bullying or inappropriate comments from viewers.

"The app, however, does warn users at the beginning of streams to not expose personal information and reminds them to "be nice," though no moderation or oversight is promised by the developers. Users can block viewers who post inappropriate comments, and viewers can report broadcasters if they are streaming iffy content, though the terms of use state that the developers have no obligation to do anything in response. See the privacy policy for full details.