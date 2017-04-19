What now for the Northern Powerhouse as George Osborne steps down?

FRESH doubts have emerged over the future of the Northern Powerhouse idea after its architect confirmed he will quit Parliament at the coming General Election.

George Osborne’s decision to stand down as Tatton MP comes less then two years after he was a key figure in the election campaign which delivered the Conservatives their first majority since 1992.

The former chancellor promised to continue to champion the Northern Powerhouse concept he first set out three years ago as he revealed his decision to leave the Commons.

But his departure, months after former Prime Minister David Cameron’s decision to stand down, means the two men who did the most to promote the Northern Powerhouse will have left frontline politics.

The idea of rebuilding the North as a powerful economic force to counterbalance the South-East was the centrepiece of the Conservatives’ ultimately drive to hang on to a swathe of seats in Yorkshire at the last election.

But Theresa May has appeared reluctant to embrace an idea so closely connected to the man she fired as chancellor in one of her first actions as prime minister.

Lord Jim O’Neill, another key figure in pushing forward the Northern Powerhouse idea, quit the Government last year.

However there remains a minister responsible for the Northern Powerhouse in the shape of Brigg and Goole MP Andrew Percy and the idea was given a mention in Chancellor Philip Hammond’s Budget last month.

In a letter to his constituents, Mr Osborne. who was recently appointed editor of the London Evening Standard newspaper. hinted that he may seek a return to the Commons in the future.

“I am stepping down from the House of Commons - for now. But I will remain active in the debate about our country’s future and on the issues I care about, like the success of the Northern Powerhouse,” he said.

“I want a Britain that is free, open, diverse and works with other nations to defend our democratic values in the world.

“I will go on fighting for that Britain I love from the editor’s chair of a great newspaper. It’s still too early to be writing my memoirs.”

In his letter, Mr Osborne said he was now looking forward to taking on “new challenges”.

“At the age of 45, I don’t want to spend the rest of my life just being an ex-chancellor,” he wrote.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to edit the Evening Standard.

“I’ve met the team there, and their energy and commitment to this great newspaper are positively infectious.”

Mr Osborne’s surprise appointment at the Evening Standard had raised questions over how he could remain an MP in the North of England while championing the capital.

The former chancellor had also faced criticism over his growing portfolio of jobs outside politics.

Since he was sacked last year, Mr Osborne has declared almost £1 million in speaking fees in the Register of Members’ Interests.

In addition he is set to earn £650,000 a year working one day-a-week as an adviser to the US investment giant Blackrock while receiving £120,000 as a fellow at the McCain Institute in Washington DC.

Tatton Conservatives member Tony Dean, a Knutsford Town and Cheshire East councillor, said he was particularly surprised by Mr Osborne’s timing, considering the former chancellor stressed last month his commitment to remaining a local MP.

Coun Dean added: “I think the general feeling will be that he’s fallen on his sword a bit - but he’s done the right thing in not seeking re-election.”