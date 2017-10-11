What roads are due to close as gas network upgrade is set for Harrogate

Drivers should plan ahead as road closures are due to take place when a £45,000 gas network upgrade begins in Harrogate.

Metal gas mains on Kings Road are due to be replaced from Monday, October 16 by Norther Gas Networks and is to replace 100m of existing mains with plastic pipes. It is scheduled to last four-weeks.

As a result road closures will be in place including the eastbound junction of Cheltenham Crescent to the junction of Parliament Street for three weeks, while Union Street will also be closed. It is expected that traffic at the junction of Parliament Street and King Road will also be affected.

Robert Hope, Construction Services Area Manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We have worked closely with the North Yorkshire County Council to carefully plan these works and will be doing all we can to minimise disruption to customers.

“We will endeavour to complete the project as quickly and safely as possible and will keep customers updated as the work progresses. We would like to take this opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience caused during these works and thank everyone for their patience and support while we carry out this essential upgrade.”

Businesses and shops will remain open as usual across the course of the project.

For further information about the project please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: customercare@northerngas.co.uk.

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, 7 days a week.