What time will we know in the UK whether it’s President Trump or Clinton?

HERE is how and when you can track the results of the of US election as they come in.

New York is five hours behind the UK and California is eight hours behind GMT, so many of the key results will come early on Wednesday morning GMT for British viewers.

The last few elections have been “called” by the TV networks at around 4am GMT, but this time there is no indication of whether Donald Trump, should he not be elected, will concede in the usual fashion.

The BBC will be live from Times Square as the results come in from 11.15pm GMT on November 8 on BBC One, anchored by Andrew Neil and Katty Kay.

Earlier coverage will be available on the BBC News Channel from 9pm. Emily Maitlis will keep track of the races in key states on a giant touchscreen and Jeremy Vine will be analysing the exit polls.

On Sky, Jeremy Thompson will anchor Clinton v Trump: America Decides from a studio in Times Square.

Adam Boulton will be in Washington and Kay Burley will be travelling around New York City speaking to voters, campaigners and officials. The coverage from 10pm is in partnership with America’s political network C-SPAN.

YouTube will host live streams from 7pm from several US channels, such as NBC News, PBS, MTV News and Bloomberg.

From 6pm Twitter, will show a video stream from www.twitter.com/gov.