What were the allegations made against ex-West Yorkshire Police chief Mark Gilmore?

A High Court judge has spelled out a series of allegations which were made against a police chief.

Ex-West Yorkshire chief accused of 'disingenuous' claim after losing legal battle with police and crime commissioner



Mr Justice Supperstone outlined allegations made against Mark Gilmore, who became chief constable of West Yorkshire Police in 2013 and announced his retirement in August 2016, in a ruling on a High Court case.

Mr Gilmore had complained that West Yorkshire police commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson had unfairly failed to decide whether he had a ''case to answer'' after misconduct allegations were made.

He asked the judge to order Mr Burns-Williamson to ''make a case-to-answer decision''.

Mr Justice Supperstone, who analysed rival arguments at a High Court trial in London, dismissed his claim on Tuesday.

He said complaints had been made about Mr Gilmore's relationship with car dealership bosses.

A "whistleblower" had also complained about Mr Gilmore's behaviour within West Yorkshire Police.

The judge said Mr Gilmore had been alleged to have:

* Been involved in an inappropriate relationship with car dealership bosses.

* Used that relationship to "improperly promote" the company "within West Yorkshire Police and its collaborative forces".

* Used that relationship "to benefit personally via the purchase of a VW Golf for his son".

* Abused his position by "using staff members to perform personal tasks on his behalf, including the use of police vehicles or staff members' personal vehicles to do so".

* Misused overtime payments to staff members "performing personal tasks on his behalf".

* Abused or mistreated members of staff by making "degrading gestures".

* Made "inappropriate" sexual comments.

* Used "profanity" and thrown items at staff.

* Bypassed a force procurement process "in order to employ a friend or associate into a senior management role".

Mr Gilmore had denied the allegations.

Barrister Jeremy Johnson QC, who represented Mr Gilmore at the High Court hearing, had told the judge that a police watchdog and prosecutors found ''no evidence of wrongdoing'' following separate inquiries.