What will the weather be like in Sheffield today?

After a wet and blustery Saturday, here is what the Met Office say you can expect the weather to be like in Sheffield today.

It will be a dry, bright and cool start to the morning.

However cloud will thicken to bring outbreaks of rain by late morning, which will turn locally heavy at times during the afternoon.

Becoming windy.

Tonight will remain wet and windy through the evening and overnight, with heavy, blustery showers. Winds will remain strong, especially over the high ground.