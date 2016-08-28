When and where: details of Hull FC celebrations

Hull FC is set for a hero’s welcome on Monday with thousands of fans expected to turn out to celebrate their Wembley triumph.

The team’s Black and White army has been invited to a homecoming party at Queens Gardens after its thrilling victory over Warrington Wolves on Saturday.

Hull came from 10-0 down in the final quarter to beat the Wolves 12-10 in a dramatic Challenge Cup final.

A three-hour celebration event gets underway in Queens Gardens at 12.30pm, with the team arriving on stage at 2pm.

Fans are being urged not to go the KCOM Stadium, as it is only being used as an assembly point for the team as they board an open top bus, and to get to Queens Gardens in good time.

People also have the chance to cheer on the team as the bus wends its way through the streets of west Hull.

Leaving the KCOM Stadium at 1.30pm, it will travel along the Boulevard, past Hull FC’s former home, along Hessle Road, Rawling Way and into the town centre.

The bus will then travel up Ferensway, Prospect Street, George Street and Wilberforce Drive, before the team steps out onto the stage at 2pm.

Hull FC’s pitch announcer James Clark has the job of warming up the crowd in Queens Gardens.

Entertainment includes opera singer Sarah Rhodes and a rousing singalong with former Hull FC player, Sammy Lloyd, who won the cup with Hull in 1982, performing his charity song ‘Come On You ‘ull’.

There will also be interviews with the full first team squad, coach Lee Radford and Chairman Adam Pearson - and the chance for the team to thank their fans for their support.

A big screen will show the highlights of the team’s history and the journey in reaching the final, along with footage from the game.

Council leader Coun Steve Brady said: “Many congratulations to Hull FC for winning the Challenge Cup for a fourth time. The team are having an exceptional season and are going from strength-to-strength so this cup win is thoroughly deserved.

“Hull is a great sporting city and I am always delighted when our professional sports teams have the opportunity to showcase their top-level skills on a national stage and go on to a successful win at the same time.

“I hope that people will join me in Queen’s Gardens on Monday to celebrate Hull FC’s Wembley victory.”

Parking is available in the city centre - but normal charges will apply.

Hull’s Lord Mayor Sean Chaytor added: “Many congratulations on behalf of the City to all at Hull FC.

“The entire team richly deserved their success and we look forward to welcoming them to Queens Gardens on Monday afternoon so they and their Black and White army can celebrate the Cup coming back to Hull.

“Adam Pearson and the management of the club together with Lee Radford and the winning team and all those others that do the work to make it possible with their thousands of supporters must be over the moon and deserve their success.”

