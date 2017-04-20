When her brother died she pledged to write a book to help other children. Now aged 11 Emily’s dream has come true

Since she was seven Emily Cammack wanted to be an author and now, a book she helped write is being published. Catherine Scott reports.

“She’s made of tough stuff, that Emily”

Emil Cammack ahed six with brother Thomas (right) who died aged four and young brother Jack

A mother’s quote about her remarkable eleven-year old daughter, Emily Cammack, who tragically lost her younger brother, Thomas, to cancer when she was just six and he was four.

Bookworm Emily, from Selby, wanted to help other children cope with the difficulty of losing a relative, friend or a pet and so when she got the chance to help write a book inspired by her experience she jumped at the chance. And on Saturday the courageous youngster will see her dream of becoming an author come true after she helped Penny Hartdale write her fifth children’s book.

“Gentleman Sam is intended to help children cope with loss and Emily’s remarkable insights, empathy and honesty have helped shape this book, which has indeed proved to be the most challenging to date,” explains Penny, who also runs Hart Farm in the Yorkshire Dales which was set up in 2011 to help children cope with life’s challenges such as bereavement, disability and illness through interaction with animals.

The book, which is being launched at Manorlands Hospice will be dedicated to the memory of Emily’s brother Thomas who died five years ago this week after a year-long battle with the aggressive childhood cancer neuroblastoma.

“Emily has been so strong throughout everything she has had to deal with over the last five years, we are so so proud of her,” said mum Toni.

“Emily and Thomas were so close, they’d play and fight like any siblings. He underwent treatment for a year and we did a lot of fund-raising in the local community to try to fund treatment in America.

“He went into remission but then they found more tumours on his brain and he died quickly at home on April 18, 2012 and it really hit Emily – she really misses him. She is extremely articulate and loves words, and when she met Penny I think she was moved with how Emily could talk about Thomas. I think writing the book has really helped her deal with his death and she is excited about the launch and also the thought that other children going through what she went through might be helped by the book,” says Toni.

Penny met Emily when she visited Hart Farm with family and friends the Hudsons who’d also had a son called Thomas who suffered neuroblastoma and died two days after Emily’s brother. “We became good friends while both boys were undergoing their treatment,” says Toni. “And when they died they were both put in adjacent rooms at Martin House Hospice and we all found a lot of comfort in that.”

Emily with Thomas

Penny visited Martin House Hospice with six-month-old mini donkey Murphy when Thomas Hudson was being treated there and as a result of that memorable first visit, Penny dedicated her second book Murphy the Donkey that couldn’t Eeyore to him. A few years later Penny invited the Hudson family to meet Murphy again and this is when the intriguing coincidence occurred.

It was then that Penny met Emily, only to find she wanted to be an author when she grew up and so a perfect partnership was formed and Emily joined the writing team.

Emily eloquently wrote down her thoughts in a letter to Penny, which she found difficult but helpful.

The real Gentleman Sam was a black Labrador dog who spent the last five months of his life at Hart Farm where he won the hearts of many people.

“Sam was sorely missed by so many people and for this reason, we decided to use his wonderful story to help children (and maybe some adults) to cope with losing someone special, be it a favourite animal or person,” explains Penny.

“I have had the special and wonderful experience of writing this book with the help and insights of a remarkable, compassionate and articulate young girl who has experienced first-hand the heart wrenching loss when her younger brother Thomas finally lost his battle with cancer.

“Emily has been an inspiration and critical friend and this book would not be what it is without her considerable contributions and insights.”

“I think it’s helped Emily to have a reason to think about everything she’s been through, it can be easy to push emotions away but Gentleman Sam has allowed Emily to explore those emotions,” adds Toni.

“We had often talked about writing a book in order to help others but kind of thought it would be in the future.

“It’s given Emily huge satisfaction that the book could potentially ease someone else’s pain.

“We are also really pleased that it is being dedicated to Thomas. We will never forget him but I think Emily was worried other people might, now she will know others will remember him too,”

And Gentleman Sam is already getting a good reception from those working with bereaved families.

“I think Gentleman Sam is a brilliant and sensitive book which covers every aspect for a child coping with both the impending death of a beloved pet, (or indeed relative or friend) and the grieving process,” says Tricia Bainbridge, former head of a Cheshire infant school.

“‘Gentleman Sam helps youngsters along their individual journeys of grief. I will most certainly be sharing and using this delightful story with current and future clients,” says Jayne Clarkson, Children’s Counselling Co-Coordinator at Manorlands Hospice.

And Emily is very pleased with the finished article.

“Ever since I was seven I have dreamt of being an author and was inspired by the likes of JK Rowling and Jacqueline Wilson,” says Emily.

“As you can imagine I was over the moon with the prospect of being an author. I am so glad the book is finally done and I’m exceedingly happy with the finished copy.”

The launch of ‘Gentleman Sam’ will be at Manorlands Hospice on Saturday from 2pm-4pm. Penny and Emily will be there, together with illustrator Rob Keep. Many of Sam’s friends will be there including Dexter and Dapper, his canine friends, Murphy and Monty, the mini donkeys, Alpasta the famous alpaca, together with some pygmy goats and ouessant mini sheep. There will be stories, animal drawing led by Rob, signed books will be available for sale as well as refreshments including a special ‘Sam cake’ and much more. The books are aimed at children aged from three to seven, and any profits goes to Hart Farm to help pay for food, bedding, veterinary fees and travel.

www.hartanimals4kids.org