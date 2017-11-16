When is the Doncaster Christmas lights switch on? Who will be turning them on?

Doncaster’s annual light switch on is just around the corner.

WHAT DATE IS THE SWITCH ON?

November 18 is the date the town centre will be flooded with festive lights.

MAIN STAGE LINE UP:

There are appearances by the Pensionalities who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent and the Donny Dog Mascot:

16:00 Welcome by Trax FM

16:05 Mickey and Minnie Christmas sing-a-long

16:25 Clark School of Dance

16:40 Council Choir

17:00 Disney Princess set

17:15 Clark School of Dance

17:30 Donny Dog/Mascots

17:40 Panto

17:55 Alexandra Parker

18:15 The Pensionalities

18:30 Countdown, lights and fireworks

18:45 End of event and final song Trax FM

WINTER WONDERLAND

The cheer filled even is set to be bigger and better than ever this year as there are additional activities to compliment the light switch on.

Some of these include; free roasted chestnuts for all who attend, free photographs in a huge snow globe – perfect for those Christmas snaps, a treasure hunt, fairground rides and even some fireworks.

But don’t worry if none of this tickles your fancy as there is a whole’s day worth of events to entertain people of all ages. The main even with be held in Doncaster town centre, with the most activities taking place in the Market Square. Here’s a rundown of the day’s events:

The humble market square is going to be transformed into a winter wonderland.

11:00am- 11:30am – Doncaster Ukulele Group

11:45am -1215pm – Doncaster Council Choir

12:30pm- 13:00pm- Hatfield Colliery Brand Bass Ensemble

13:30pm – 14:00pm – Cusworth Singers

WHAT ELSE DO I NEED TO KNOW?

Goose Hill which is just up the road from Market Square will also be the home to a hot food stall. As well as some children’s rides, sure to be a hit with the kids.

Other interesting activities include a festive pipe organ at Clock Corner between 9:30am and 6:30pm and a Jane Austen Ballroom even at the Mansion House between 12pm and 3:30pm. There will also be mulled wine and mince pies for sale near the Mansion House, a real festive treat.

Don’t forget to make time to visit the reindeers, who will be making an appearance at Waterdale between 4pm – 6pm. And if need a festive snack the free chestnuts will be served at Sir Nigel Gresley Square at the same time.