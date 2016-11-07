When Jimmy Young held court for the world from Yorkshire

Veteran broadcaster Sir Jimmy Young, who has died at the age of 95, once held court for world leaders at a makeshift TV studio in Leeds.

The long-serving DJ spent almost three decades at BBC Radio 2, but also hosted a popular TV show, The Jimmy Young Television Programme, for Yorkshire TV in Leeds.

File photo dated 16/03/1993 of Jimmy Young with his partner Alicia Plastow after receiving his CBE from the Queen, the veteran broadcaster has died "peacefully at home" on Monday aged 95, his spokesman has confirmed. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Monday November 7, 2016. See PA story DEATH Young. Photo credit should read: Martin Keene/PA Wire

Screened nationally on Sunday evenings in the 1980s, the show was a forum for newsmakers and world leaders, who were often interviewed via satellite.

Although most of the shows were recorded at YTV’s studios on Kirkstall Road, one series was done as an outside broadcast from a specially constructed set in the ballroom of the nearby Queens Hotel.

Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda was among the guests, as was Donald Woods, the South African journalist who befriended fellow and anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko,

Ostensibly a religious programme, the series often made headlines in the Sunday papers as Sir Jimmy fired questions from the studio audience at his guests.

Sir Jimmy, who died at home with his wife Alicia by his side on Monday afternoon, was one of the original Radio 1 DJs at the station’s inception in 1967.

He moved to Radio 2 in 1973 and filled the early afternoon slot until he retired in December 2002.

Sir Jimmy, who had a successful music career before becoming established as a broadcaster, interviewed each prime minister of the day during his time at the station, as well as many other leading world figures.

He had been off air for several months after surgery but returned for his final fortnight.

The show is now presented by Jeremy Vine.

LBC radio presenter Iain Dale tweeted: “Much respect to Sir Jimmy Young who died today, aged 95. The word ‘legend’ is overused, but not in his case. A true icon of radio.”

The Queen is believed to have been among fans of the “housewives’ choice” during his time on air.

Baroness Thatcher was a guest on his show no fewer than 14 times.

Sir Jimmy’s former Radio 2 colleague Ken Bruce said: “So very sad to hear about the death of my old friend Sir Jimmy Young. One of the most able broadcasters I ever worked with.”

Time Team presenter and Blackadder actor Tony Robinson said: “So sad. Such memories from my childhood and teens. I loved his versions of The Man From Laramie and Unchained Melody.”

Television presenter Piers Morgan said: “Another giant of British broadcasting dies just months after his great friend & colleague Terry Wogan.”