When will the Coca Cola truck be in Leeds? Dates and locations revealed in full

Holidays are coming! The big red Coca Cola truck is set to roll into Leeds this winter.

You know it's officially Christmas time as soon as that big red lorry flashes onto our screens.

And this year you will be able to pay a visit to the iconic corporate megabrand carbonated drinks vehicle in person.

The Coca Cola truck will be in Leeds on November 24.

The truck will also visit Hull on November 25 and Doncaster on November 26.

The history of the Coca Cola truck

A masterpiece in branding and advertising, the Coca Cola truck was first created in 1995.

1995: The Coca-Cola Christmas trucks are created by agency W.B. Doner for a new seasonal advertising campaign. Known as ‘Christmas Caravans’, the illuminated lorries are made more enchanting with special effects by the world-famous Industrial Light and Magic, the company behind the Star Wars films.

Images of the Coca-Cola Santa by artist Haddon Sundblom decorate the sides of the trucks. Just before the ad ends, we see Santa raising his bottle in a holiday toast.

1996: The trucks introduce all-new Coca-Cola Christmas packaging. The ‘Santa packs’ feature heritage Sundblom imagery and are available in the USA, the UK, Australia, Hong Kong, South Africa, Singapore and the Philippines.

1998: The ‘Christmas Caravan III’ advert is broadcast in more than 100 countries to millions of viewers. It remains one of the most widely used Coca-Cola commercials ever produced.

1999: ‘Journey’ is filmed in snowy Vancouver, Canada using three trucks (which computer generation turns into a whole fleet), and a cast of 40 actors. In the advert, the trucks spring to life in front of a boy and his grandfather as they sit at home reading a Christmas storybook.