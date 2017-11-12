Which restaurant is planning to move into this former Yorkshire Bank building in Leeds?

Have your say

A former Yorkshire Bank building in Leeds could soon be transformed into a restaurant as a business intends to relocate.

Owners of Santorini Bar and Grill in Headingley have applied to move into 6 Otley Road because the lease at their current site further up the street at number 55 is ending.

Ramin Darvish, manager of the Greek and Turkish restaurant, said that the bank building is a “better location” spread over one floor, whereas his current site is over two.

He added: “We all live in Headingley and we all love the liveliness of it.

“That’s why we decided to stay. There’s no point going somewhere else.

“Many of the businesses are closing down, especially the banks.

“It looks really odd having loads of empty shops. It’s better to get those places back to normal.”

In January, Yorkshire Bank announced that it would be closing 39 branches, 18 of which were in its home region.

Services on Albion Street in Leeds city centre, Headingley and Chapel Allerton were among those chosen to shut.

An application process is under way for a Chapel Allerton branch to also be turned into a restaurant.

And another bank building in Harehills could be converted after separate plans were also submitted.

The former Leeds Building Society at 13 Harehills Road is being eyed for a new takeaway.

The applicant, Howard Levey, has applied to open the takeaway up to serve hot food between 11am to 11.30pm throughout the week.

He wants to take on two full-time employees and one part-time worker could also be taken on at the site.

Mr Levey was unavailable for comment through his planning agent.

Leeds City Council planners are due to decide on whether the Headingley application should be approved by December 19, and on the Harehills plan by December 26.