Whitby rail delays as cow hit by train

Trains services have been brought to a halt on the Middlesbrough to Whitby line after a train collided with a cow.

The 7.04am Northern service between the two towns was halted when the collision occurred this morning between Nunthorpe and Great Ayton.

Passengers on board the train have since been transported back to Middlesbrough station via a replacement service.

A spokesperson for Northern confirmed that there are currently severe delays between Middlesbrough and Whitby and that Network Rail staff were at the scene of the collision to remove the animal from the tracks.

Passengers are advised to check Northern’s website for updates before their journeys.