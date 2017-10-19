White Rose in Leeds seeking to become greenest shopping centre in north

THE list of GREEN initiatives at the White Rose in Leeds is growing ever longer as it seeks to become the most eco-friendly shopping centre in the north of England.

Four new electric car charging points for shoppers’ vehicles have been installed in the centre’s latest environmentally friendly initiative.

One million honey bees housed on the centre’s roof help pollinate local crops within a three mile radius of the centre.

All grass cuttings and tree prunings are turned into mulch and reused and rainwater is harvested from the centre’s roof and feeds more than 40,000 ‘free’ toilet flushes per year.

Earlier this year, the biggest solar photovoltaic system at a retail site in the UK was unveiled on the White Rose roof.

It will generate 680,000 kWh of power a year and supplies 39 per cent of daytime electricity used in White Rose malls.

Over the past 12 months the White Rose has used a food digester to turn 90 tonnes of food waste from the centre’s food and drink outlets into water via natural processes.

White Rose general manager Steven Foster, said: “We’ve put a great deal of consideration into our sustainability plan over the past few years, and there’s no sign of stopping now – our recent installation of the largest shopping centre solar PV system in the UK speaks volumes. We aspire to become the most eco-friendly shopping centre in the north.

“We’re firmly embedded in our local community and helping to support the environment of South Leeds and beyond is a cause close to our hearts.

“We appreciate our visitors input on our green activities, and look forward to hearing their thoughts on our latest efforts.”