Who were bizarre 'Eurotrash pitch invaders' who appeared at Elland Road?

Leeds United fans were baffled by the appearance of a pair of pitch invaders dressed in long colourful coats at Elland Road today.

The pair appeared at the end of the victory over Middlesbrough and capered around in front of the crowd while dressed in Eurotrash-style outfits.

They are believed to be an Italian comedy duo known as Pio e Amedeo - two 34-year-olds called Pio D'Antini and Amedeo Grieco.

It is not clear why they were present at the ground, but some fans suggested they had been filming a sketch for TV.