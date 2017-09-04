Why is 80s singer Paul Young coming to Harrogate?

Have your say

Singer Paul Young has been talking to the Harrogate Advertiser about how he came to be playing three intimate dates in a row in Harrogate.

The Luton-born 61-year-old first shot to fame when No Parlez, his million-selling debut album soared to number one in 1983.

Paul Young with his Tex Mex band Los Pacaminos.

Having sung at Live Aid in 1985 and enjoyed a string of big hit singles and albums year after year in the 1980s and 90s.

He's playing Warehouse Recording Co on September 15 and 16 and The Ivory on September 17 with his acclaimed Tex Mex band Los Pacaminos - for at least two good reasons.

One - it's a presentation by his friend and ex-Squeeze singer Chris Difford, he will be performing with Los Pacaminos.

Paul said: "I've known Chris for years. I sang backing vocals with Elvis Costello on Squeeze's Black Coffee in Bed before I had my own hits.

"Squeeze knew me from when I was in the Q Tips. We still keep in touch."

Two - turns out it it's a big anniversary for Paul and the band.

Paul said: "It's the 25th year of playing with Los Pacaminos, the band I formed in 1992.

"It's such a fun outfit. I love singing and playing with them. We're going to record a live DVD and album at Warehouse. Chris has an involvement with the studio, as does Bob Harris who I've also known for a long time."

Tickets are already sold out for both of Paul Young's nights at Warehouse Recording Co.

The Ivory’s general manager, Tony Walker is advising fans to book their tickets quickly via Ticketweb for the show at 5pm on Sunday, September 17.

Support at the gig will come from singer-songwriter Robbie Miller.