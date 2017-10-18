'Why reshuffle must give voice to the north'

There is widespread speculation that Theresa May is set to reshuffle her Cabinet in a bid to stamp her authority on the Government and create consensus in Whitehall as crucial Brexit talks intensify.

While much of the focus has fallen on the fate of Chancellor Philip Hammond and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, the PM’s planned overhaul could, and should, stretch much further.

With clear differences over the Government’s strategy in relation to Brexit and Ministers appearing to speak from multiple hymn sheets, Theresa May needs to exert her authority.

She also needs to freshen up the face of the Conservative Party to win hearts and minds, just as David Cameron had to more than a decade ago when he first constructed a shadow cabinet.

History shows that divided governments don’t last long and voters punish them at the ballot box. Aside from briefings and manoeuvres, there is another striking dimension to the current Cabinet.

The north has incredibly poor representation at the highest level of government. In fact, you’d have to go back more than 20 years for a time when fewer secretaries of state held constituencies in the north.

Of the current 28 Cabinet attendees, only Brexit Secretary David Davis holds a northern constituency – Haltemprice and Howden in the East Riding of Yorkshire – though Business Secretary Greg Clark, Chief Whip Gavin Williamson and Education Secretary Justine Greening were born in Middlesbrough. Scarborough and Rotherham respectively. They now represent Tunbridge Wells, South Staffordshire and Putney in turn.

Having confirmed that rebalancing the economy and narrowing the North-South divide remains one of her core missions, it’s time for the PM to correct the chronic shortage of northern decision makers in her government.

Under David Cameron, senior members including William Hague and George Osborne were strong northern voices. Under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, there was no shortage of northern secretaries of state but their governments lacked an economic vision for the North, proving that representation alone is not enough.

We are not arguing that northern constituencies should be in the Cabinet simply to make up the numbers. The north voted overwhelmingly for Brexit and denied Theresa May a majority at

this year’s election with a string of target seats in the North that failed to turn blue.

Theresa May is leading a One Nation, Brexit government and the Conservatives need to make serious inroads into the North if they are ever to have a majority again in the Commons. That means listening to the north. And there are numerous rising stars to pick from.

In Yorkshire, Rishi Sunak has impressed since taking over from William Hague. With a successful business career behind him, he is one of the few MPs to have already articulated the opportunities for the North post-Brexit with his paper on free ports.

In the north east, Anne-Marie Trevelyan has proved that she can get things moving, literally, with her A1 campaign in Berwick. In a notoriously hard job as newly-installed Pensions Minister, Hexham MP Guy Opperman has already got the pensions industry onside. And in the north west, Seema Kennedy is a successful businesswoman now championing small businesses in South Ribble.

Theresa May needs more of these people around her. They have the hunger and the ideas to energise the Government, support the Prime Minister and offer something new to the public.

The north deserves better representation around the Cabinet table so that the needs of businesses and constituents in the North can be heard at the highest level.

For many reasons, this is an opportunity Theresa May must not miss.

Peter Bould is communications director of Policy North