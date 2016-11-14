Why your right to walk could fall victim to austerity

National park chiefs have warned of an increasing reliance on goodwill to ensure the region’s most iconic countryside remains open for everyone to enjoy.

Huge cuts to National Park government grants - 40 per cent in real terms since 2011 in the Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors - has put pressure on landowners and volunteers help manage the maintenance burden along the county’s public walking routes.

Almost one in ten paths in Yorkshire were found to be poorly kept and difficult or impossible to use, according to the findings of a Ramblers survey. Picture: Tony Johnson.

That support is paying off in beauty spots, according to a new Ramblers survey, which found that paths and bridleways in both the Moors and the Dales National Parks are less likely to be blocked or impassable - yet that success cannot mask the crumbling state of Yorkshire’s extensive rights of way network overall.

The region’s paths are riddled with 5,779 problems, the results of walking group Ramblers’ Big Pathwatch survey found, and in the worst cases people have to abandon their journeys.

Almost one in ten paths are poorly kept and difficult or impossible to use, the survey revealed, while 57 per cent of more than 10,000 “features” are in bad condition, from missing signposts to overgrown vegetation, damaged stiles and other issues.

NHS figures show 61 per cent of adults in England are overweight or obese, and neglect of footpaths is blocking access to a cheap form of healthy exercise, and its mental health benefits, said Ramblers’ director of advocacy and engagement, Nicky Philpott.

The number of days put in by volunteers has gone up by 50 per cent. Kathryn Beardmore, director of park services at Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority

“A well-maintained path network could provide the solution to some of the region’s biggest challenges,” Ms Philpott said.

Blocked access has an economic impact too, he warned. Walking is regularly enjoyed by 9m people in England whose associated spend totals more than £6bn a year and supports almost 250,000 full-time jobs.

With no loosening of government public spending forthcoming, the Ramblers chief believes it has to fall to communities to contribute to rights of way maintenance.

She said: “It shouldn’t just be up to local authorities to ensure the upkeep of our paths. We all have a part to play. It can be as simple as regularly using your local paths. If you see a problem, use the Pathwatch app to report it and we’ll pass the information on to the local authority. Problems reported early that would be quick and cheap to fix can become difficult and costly over time.”

It should not just be up to local authorities to ensure the maintenance of the rights of way network, according to Ramblers director Nicky Philpott. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Public participation has taken off in Yorkshire’s National Parks at a time of grave funding cuts.

The North York Moors National Park Authority has cut rights of way spending by 25 per cent since 2011, but director of park services, Richard Gunton, said: “Although we have reduced how much we spend on public rights of way, we have engaged more investment from landowners, land managers and communities.”

In the Yorkshire Dales, £100,000 less is spent on rights of way since 2011, however, Kathryn Beardmore, the Dales National Park Authority’s director of park services, said: “The number of days put in by volunteers has gone up by 50 per cent. Overall, our service has been maintained.”