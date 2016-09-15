Wife pays tribute to husband after truck driver who caused his death is jailed

A WIFE has paid tribute to her husband after the truck driver who caused his death was jailed for careless driving.

Jules Barlow suffered fatal injuries after he was hit as he was cycling on a roundabout by a truck which failed to give way.

The incident happened close to the M62 at junction 34 near Eggborough almost two years ago.

The truck driver, Mervyn John White was jailed today for two years and given a three-year driving ban.

White, 64 from Grimsby, was driving a Scania heavy goods vehicle at 8.30am on Saturday September 27 2014 on the M62, when he left the carriage way at junction 34 near Eggborough.

As he approached the roundabout, he failed to give way to Mr Barlow, 49, – who was riding his pedal cycle.

White’s truck struck Mr Barlow causing him serious injury and extensive damage to both of his legs. Mr Barlow was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary LGI for emergency surgery, but died later the same day.

Acting traffic sergeant Zoe Billings who led the investigation said: “This was a horrific and preventable collision which has left Jules wife and friends bereft and broken. Jules was an experienced cyclist, who paid particular attention to the maintenance of his bike and his own safety.

“Despite the fact that the investigation uncovered dashcam footage of the incident, which clearly showed that White’s careless driving was the cause of Jules death – he chose to plead not guilty until the day before the trial, forcing Jules wife to go through a long court process and extending the hurt and agony for her further.”

“I hope that today’s sentence can provide some small comfort to Wendy and thank her for the tremendous courage she has shown throughout the investigation.”

Wendy Barlow said: “Jules was only 49 when he died in as a result of this preventable collision. He would be alive if the truck had stopped at the junction, what a waste of a great life. I have lost my wonderful husband, my soul mate and best friend of 24 years.”

“I’d like to say an enormous thank you to North Yorkshire Police major collision investigation team whose dedication and hard work has led to this conviction. Particular thanks to acting traffic Sgt Zoe Billings who lead the investigation and family liaison Officer PC Lindsay Kyle for their tremendous emotional support over nearly two years of pain. They have helped me considerably when others did not know what to say. The time and effort from the police and prosecution team is very much appreciated and words can’t thank them enough.”

“Thanks also to Yorkshire Air Ambulance, the trauma team at LGI and the brave people who stopped to help that day, I am forever grateful. Thanks to my friends who have pulled me through such pain and bad days over the last 23 months, they have given me strength to carry on each day.”

“Jules – I will love you forever.”