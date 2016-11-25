Will Busted signing in Leeds HMV go ahead after knife attack?

A planned signing by pop band Busted in Leeds today has been thrown into doubt after a knife attack in the store due to host the event.

An off-duty officer was slashed with a knife when he confronted a suspected shoplifter at HMV in Victoria Walk this morning.

The store was busy with shoppers seeking Black Friday sales bargains and Busted fans turning up to collect their wristbands for the event.

Video: Knife attack in Leeds as off-duty officer confronts suspected Black Friday shoplifter



It is currently closed while forensics teams carry out their work.

The signing for up to 450 fans is due to take place today at 5.30pm.

Only those who bought the band’s new Night Driver album in person at the store could qualify for wristbands.

The album, the third by the band, was released today.

An HMV spokesman said they were looking at whether the signing would still go ahead and would make an announcement later.