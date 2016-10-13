Will Richard Gere help us mark the Mayflower in Yorkshire?

MPs have raised the prospect of an appearance by the Hollwyood star Richard Gere at a village festival on the South Yorkshire border.

The region is preparing to mark 400 years since the Pilgrim Fathers set sail to America on the Mayflower in 1620. Three of the first four signatories to the Mayflower Compact came from South Yorkshire and neighbouring Bassetlaw, and Mr Gere is said to be their most famous descendant.

Today, Bassetlaw MP John Mann invited Tory Dame Caroline Spelman to his local church in Scrooby, near Bawtry, which will play a key part in the anniversary. The Labour MP said: “She will be very welcome to re-tread the streets of Scrooby.

“If she does, she might care to bring one of the many descendants of the Pilgrims with her, if she with her good contacts could arrange it. The most popular would probably be Mr Richard Gere.”

Dame Caroline, the Church of England’s representative in the Commons, responded: “Mr Speaker, if only.”

She added: “We can make sure the event is a great success - with or without a celebrity attendance.”