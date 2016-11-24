Will Richardson to replace Arif Ahmad at PwC

Accountancy giant PwC today unveils Will Richardson as its new Leeds Office Senior Partner.

Mr Richardson, currently serving as PwC’s forensic practice leader across the North of England, succeeds Arif Ahmad and will take up post from January 1.

Mr Ahmad is promoted to a new role within PwC, heading up its London Mid-Market Assurance department, focusing on privately owned and private equity backed businesses, as well as listed companies outside the FTSE 100.

Mr Richardson has been with PwC for 23 years and has worked in the firm’s assurance, transaction services and forensic practices. He currently leads the forensic practice across the North of England and is the regional deals leader for Yorkshire & North East and the Government & Public Sector Leader for the firm’s deals practice nationally.

Mr Ahmad said: “I have hugely enjoyed my time as PwC Leeds Office Senior Partner and am very proud of what we as a team have achieved.

“Our recent move to Central Square is an ideal opportunity to hand over the reins, and I know Will will do a great job leading the team in the next phase of our growth plans.”

Mr Richardson said: “I feel honoured and privileged to be given this opportunity. Our new office in Central Square provides a fantastic environment in which to continue to grow our amazing team in one of the UK’s fastest growing cities. Leeds has a thriving business community, which includes some of the UK’s largest businesses, an incredibly diverse mix of small, medium sized businesses and family owned groups.”