Will weather hold for food fest at Newby Hall?

Thousands of people across the Harrogate district are crossing their fingers for good weather this weekend as a major street food festival is launched tomorrow at Newby Hall.

The crucial question is will the three-day StrEat Food & Family Festival stay sunny and dry in the lovely grounds of this beautiful stately home near Ripon which runs from Friday to Sunday?

This bigger, autumn version of its popular summer sister event at Harrogate Valley Gardens also features big names from the world of music plus glamping and a whole lot more.

And the good news is that, after today, Thursday, the rain is unlikly to return on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Tomorrow, Friday will be the best day for sunshine with weather forecasters predicting Saturday and Sunday to be cloudy days.

This is the first time such an event has been held at the North Yorkshire stately home.

Its commercial director, Stuart Gill said: “We are delighted to welcome the StrEat Food & Family Fun Festival to Newby Hall. The whole event is one which we hope our visitors will love.”

StrEat PR’s Cathy McConaghy, who also organises the Valley Gardens version, is bringing the best street food vendors from around the country for three days at this lovely setting.

The music acts appearing at StrEat Food & Family Festival at Newby Hall include BBC Radio 1’s Scott Mills, chart-topping boyband 5ive and legendary Fun Lovin’ Criminals frontman and stalwart of BBC Radio 6Music, Huey Morgan who will all be performing a set at the end of each day.