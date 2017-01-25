William Jackson sees turnover pass the £300m mark

Turnover has surged past £300m for the first time in the long history of the family business behind one of Yorkshire’s best-known brands Aunt Bessie’s.

The latest set of accounts for William Jackson & Son for the year to the end of April last year showed that the firm had a turnover which had risen from £276m to £315.3m – the highest total the business has recorded in its 166 year history.

Operating profit before exceptional items rose from £17.6m to £18.2m, although pre-tax profit fell from £17.6m to £14.2m.

Capital expenditure with the firm, based at Hessle near to Hull, totalling £15m was invested during the group’s financial year which it said reﬂected its “ongoing commitment to the growth and development of all of our businesses”.

The group’s chairman Nicholas Oughtred, the great, great grandson of the company’s founder, said: “Economic conditions have continued to be demanding with many areas of the food industry facing tough conditions.

“It is therefore pleasing to note that the diversified nature of the group has enabled us to continue to grow our turnover whilst maintaining our proﬁt performance.

“The group portfolio was further enhanced towards the end of the year with the acquisition of a majority stake in The Food Doctor.

“This small but established brand operates in the healthy eating segment with a presence in a number of categories and channels to market.

“We are excited to have this brand in our portfolio and look forward to unlocking its full potential.”

Today the group employs more than 2,000 people and is one of the partner agencies for Hull’s City of Culture 2017,

Looking ahead, Mr Oughtred said: “There are undoubtedly challenges in the commercial world in which we do business, however, the board continues to believe that the opportunities for profitable growth outweigh the potential impacts of the risks and uncertainties we face as a group.”