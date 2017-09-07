William takes George on first school run as too sick Kate stays at home

Prince George looked smart in his uniform as he walked nervously into school on his first day - without his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, by his side.

Kate had hoped to join the Duke of Cambridge on the school run but is suffering from severe morning sickness and was too ill to attend, Kensington Palace said.

The four-year-old prince was helped out of the car by William after being driven through the gates of Thomas’s Battersea, a fee-paying independent school in south London.

The prince will be known as George Cambridge to his classmates, the palace said.

George looked tentative and clutched his father’s hand as he was led towards the entrance of the school after arriving at around 8.45am.

The young prince shook hands with Helen Haslem, head of the lower school, as the Duke held a school bag packed ready for his first day.

Helen Haslem, head of the lower school greeting Prince George and the Duke of Cambridge at Thomas's Battersea in London, as he starts his first day of school. PIC: PA

Then, with William holding one hand and Ms Haslem the other, he walked inside.

The Duke said George, who was wearing a shirt, navy V-neck pullover, shorts and black shoes, had “noticed” the other boys arriving in their uniforms.

Mr Thomas said the prince will begin by attending school for half days and building up to longer hours.

He said: “It will be a very, very gentle start.

“They start with half days and the moment comes when they get to stay for lunch - which is a really big deal, trying to balance their lunch on their trays.

“Then they will be here eventually for full days and then we will start to introduce them to the breadth of the curriculum.”