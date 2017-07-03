Wimbledon - a very English Superbowl

IT IS Britain’s Superbowl, and the bowl is filled with strawberries.

The world’s premier grand slam championship had got underway before noon, but it was only when Andy Murray, the defending champion and world number one, stepped on to the centre court and the Duchess of Cambridge took her place in the royal box, that Wimbledon could be said to have officially begun.

For 140 years, it has been the centrepiece of the English social season, the calendar of summer events that stretches from Badminton to Glyndebourne.

But it is the most inclusive of them all, as the crowds with £25 ground passes who had gathered on Murray Mound to watch the show courts on the large video display, bore witness.

Murray had walked out under dappled cloud and to a roar of applause at 1pm today. It was less than 90 minutes before the conversation had turned to the other staple of the English summer: the weather.

With the Scot two sets up against the unseeded Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik, the sky darkened and the covers came out on 16 courts.

It was a passing shower, the officials determined. The mechanical roof of the centre court stayed open, and within 45 minutes, the players were warming up once more - though there was a second interruption before Murray took the match in straight sets. The bookmakers leapt into action and cut their odds on rain falling every day of the tournament from 16-1 to 12-1.

Among the centre court crowd was Murray’s pregnant wife, Kim Sears. He had confirmed on Sunday that she was expecting their second child, telling a press conference: “We’re both obviously very happy and looking forward to it.”

Murray has lifted the Wimbledon trophy twice, and once again carries the weight of the country’s expectations, especially after the opening day exits of fellow Brits Cameron Norrie and Laura Robson.

Kyle Edmund, the 22 year-old from Tickton, near Beverley, who is ranked 50th in the men’s singles, is due out today.

The arrival of the Duchess, a long-time tennis fan, was a watershed at Wimbledon. It is her first year as patron of the All-England Club, having taken over from the Queen, and she spent part of the morning meeting Wimbledon’s staff and its ball boys and girls.

“It makes such a difference to the players, your professionalism,” she told one of them. “You look so smart.”

Murray’s father, William, and the actor Dominic Cooper were with Kate as she arrived in the royal box, in a polka dot dress by Dolce and Gabbana.

Somewhat further down the guest list, a first-time visitor had waited for 56 hours to take first place in the centre court queue.

““Ever since I was a kid, watching it with my mum, I used to say, ‘well, I would love to be there one day as a player’, but I never quite made it,” said Des Robson, who instead became an IT technician.

“I hadn’t been to a carnival or festival before in my life, so I’ve never experienced that, but that’s what it felt like when I got here,” added the 48 year-old, from Choppington, Northumberland, who said the extra security this year had made him feel “safe”.

Armed police mingled with the crowds, and G4S security guards inspected the bags of spectators as they arrived. Items placed on the banned list this year include selfie sticks, flasks, klaxons, and clothing with political slogans on.

The Wimbledon website called the ramping-up of security, which also includes the placement of metal barriers similar to those seen across London, a “proportional uplift in measures”.