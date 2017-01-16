Win the chance to tour new Leeds triathlon route with the Brownlees

Got a burning question you want to ask the Brownlee brothers?

British Triathlon is offering six lucky competition winners the chance to meet the Olympians as they unveil the new route for the World Series Leeds triathlon in 2017.

Alistair and Jonny will take part in a question and answer session with the media as a special bus tours the course on January 30.

Three winners will each receive a pair of tickets for the bus ride from Roundhay Park to the city centre - and must submit a question they wish to ask Alistair and Jonny, who live in nearby Bramhope.

Race organisers will also be on hand to answer queries.

To enter, email your question leeds@britishtriathlon.org with your contact details. The three winners will be randomly selected.

The bus will leave the park at 6pm.



