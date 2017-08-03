Win tickets to see Texas at Doncaster Racecourse

Pop rock band Texas will provide the live entertainment following the conclusion of an action-packed day’s racing at the Sun Bets Music Live Raceday on Saturday August 19 and you and a friend could be there.

We have teamed up with the venue to give five lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the event.

Fronted by Sharleen Spiteri the critically acclaimed band have sold over 40 million records and have notched up 13 UK Top Ten singles, three UK number one albums and eight UK Top Ten albums over an incredible music career.

The Scottish rockers have added this exclusive Doncaster date to their European tour, which follows the release of their latest album ‘Jump on

Board’.

.

The winning tickets are for the County Enclosure, which gives the ultimate viewpoint for the races and gives access to all areas on the course.

This is the place to be seen with access to the exclusive Champagne Lawn and The Old Weighing Room Restaurant and with a smart dress code it’s the perfect excuse for a cracking day out!



Music Live nights are always a real highlight of the summer season and are the perfect event for race goers and music lovers alike.

To be in with a chance to win a pair of tickets, answer this simple question and email to barbara.craythorn@jpress.co.uk Please include your address and daytime telephone number.

What was the name of the current Texas album?

* Closing date for entries is Noon, Friday, August 11, 2017

* Usual Johnston Press Terms & Conditions apply.

For more information on the races or to book tickets go to: www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk