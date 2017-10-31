Witness appeal after death of woman hit by car in Hull

Police have are seeking witnesses to a crash in Hull which claimed the live of an elderly woman.

The woman in her 70s was knocked down by a red Toyota Aygo on Summergroves Way at around 10.55am on Monday, October 23.

A Humberside Police spokesman today said: "The woman sustained serious head injuries and was taken to hospital.

"She sadly died from her injuries on Thursday."

The car driver was unhurt following the collision.

Police kept the road closed for some time while vehicle was recovered and investigations took place at the scene.

Anyone who saw the incident but has not spoken to police already is asked to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting log number 162 of 23/10/17.