Witness appeal after roundabout crash causes traffic chaos in Hull

Police are searching for witnesses after a crash on a city centre roundabout brought traffic in Hull to a standstill.

The collision involved a black Volkswagen Passat and a cream coloured Renault Clio, on the Mytongate roundabout at around 2.15pm yesterday (Wednesday).

Humberside Police said the Passat collided with the Clio.

There were significant delays in the area while the cars were removed from the road.

People inside both cars suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.