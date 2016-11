A pensioner has died after being hit by a bus in South Yorkshire.

The victim, a man in his 70s, was struck by the single-decker vehicle on Trafford Way in the middle of Doncaster at about 8.35am today.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said an investigation had been launched into the incident.

Witnesses are asked to ring the South Yorkshire force’s 101 number, quoting log reference 265 of November 26.