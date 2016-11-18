Witness ‘threatened’ in Leeds city centre

Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to identify in connection with a witness intimidation incident in Leeds city centre.

Officers want to speak to the men shown on the images following an incident in Briggate at about 5am on Sunday October 16 in which threats were made to another man.

Both men were described as being of mixed race, aged about 22, about 5ft10 tall and of average build.

One was wearing a gold-coloured tiger print jumper and dark trousers and the other was wearing a black jumper with a small white logo on the left chest.

A 28-year-old man, from Leeds, was arrested in connection with the incident and is currently on police bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the men or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Detective Constable 5504 Emma Kelly at Elland Road via 101 quoting crime number 13160494479 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.