Witnesses sought after two men in ski masks arrested in Hull with imitation firearms

Police are appealing for witnesses as part of the ongoing investigation into a reported firearms incident in Hull.

Humberside Police received a call last Thursday afternoon when two men wearing ski masks were seen walking through the city in possession of a firearm.

The men were spotted in the Sculcoates Lane and the Beverley Road area at around 3pm.

Officers dispatched to the scene arrested two men and seized two imitation firearms.

Police said today that the men, aged 19 and 27, had been released while enquiries continued.

Detective Inspector Richard Sage said: “This alleged incident took place in a busy area of Hull in the middle of the day when many people were out and about.

"We have had several calls in connection with this but it is important that as we continue our inquiries we have every bit of available information fed into us from the public.

"If you were a witness to this incident and you haven’t spoken to us please get in touch to help us progress our investigation."

Phone police on 101, quoting reference 2276020, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.