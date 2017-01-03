Woman, 21, killed in Doncaster car crash

A WOMAN aged 21 died from her injuries after two cars were involved in collision in Doncaster yesterday.

Police are appealing for information following the collision between a white Seat Ibiza and a silver Vauxhall Vectra on the A614 near Thorne at around 8am yesterday. (Mon Jan 2)

Police said a 21-year-old woman died from her injuries and officers are offering support to her family. A 32 year old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

the Ibiza was travelling along the A614 Selby Road from Thorne when it collided with the Vectra between Lands End Road and Ferry Road near Jubilee Bridge in Doncaster.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "If you have any information which may help piece together the circumstances leading to the collision please call 101 quoting incident number 150 of 2/1/17."