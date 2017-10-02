Woman, 22, missing from Leeds hospital

Have your say

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 22-year-old woman who has gone missing from a hospital in Leeds.

Ismah Rehman (pictured) was last seen last night at St James Hospital where she had been receiving treatment.

Ms Rehman is Asian, 5ft and of medium build, with medium length black straight hair.

She was last seen wearing white shoes, a black jacket with side zips and grey fur around the hood, a grey shirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 2139.