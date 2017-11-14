Woman, 35, dies after collision near Pocklington

A woman has died after a collision between two cars near Pocklington.
The collision between her car, a Peugeot 208 and a Vauxhall Mokka happened at 5.45pm yesterday on the junction of the B1228 General Lane and Ash Lane at East Cottingwith.
Police said that a 35-year-old woman who was driving the Peugeot died.
The driver of the Vauxhall Mokka suffered serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.
The women were the only people in both vehicles
Humberside Police is appealing for witnesses to call 101, quoting reference number 427 of November 14.
