Woman, 61, rescued after fall near Bronte Falls in Haworth

Have your say

A woman rescued a woman who fell near a waterfall in Haworth.

The 61-year-old fell and injured her elbow while walking with her husband close to Bronte Falls in Stanbury on Sunday.

A group of 20 members of the Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team attended the scene and found the woman at around 11am.

They helped her walk up to the main track, where a doctor from the rescue team examined her.

She was given pain relief and her arm was splinted before she was taken to hospital for treatment for a suspected elbow fracture.