Woman, 69, dies after collision near Selby

A 69-year-old woman has died after a collision between a van and a car near Selby.

It happened on the A1041 at Barlow, near Camblesforth, at around 10.55pm on Wednesday and involved a white Ford Transit Connect van that was travelling south from Selby, and a black Ford Fiesta that was heading north.

The driver of the Fiesta, a 69-year-old woman from Selby, was taken to Leeds General Infirmary, where she died. Police said that they are not in a position to name the woman at this stage.

The front seat passenger in the Fiesta, a 63-year-old woman from Selby, is in a serious but stable condition at St James’s Hospital in Leeds.

The driver of the van, a 27-year-old man from Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, was taken to York District Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The stretch of road remained closed to traffic until 6.35am on Thursday to allow a full examination of the scene and for the vehicles to be recovered.

Police enquiries are ongoingt and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward to help the investigation. This includes possible sightings of the white Ford Transit Connect van or the black Ford Fiesta before the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team or emailMCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Quote reference number 12170155447 when providing details.