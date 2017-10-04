Woman, 74, in hospital after robbery in Bradford

A 74-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment after being injured in a street robbery in Bradford.

Police investigating the crime, which occurred at the junction of Low Green Terrace and Southfield Lane at around 12.30pm on Monday, have issued these pictures (shown above) of a jacket worn by the suspect.

Southfield Lane, Bradford (Google)

The woman’s handbag was stolen in the robbery.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who knows someone with a jacket like the one pictured, which appears to have a black line on the shoulder and a small badge on one of the arms.

They would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen the handbag, which is described as a small black bag with a single strap. It has a black shadow type pattern in the material, a jewelled key ring hanging off the strap and a chain attached to a small black purse.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody today.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13170455798.