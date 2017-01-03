Woman, 83, robbed in the street

An 83-year-old woman had cash and bank cards stolen from her trolley in Scunthorpe.

Around 9.20am on Monday the victim was pushing a dark blue shopping trolley with a tartan lid along Crosby Road towards the back of the Crosby House flats.

She was approached by a man who asked to see inside her shopping trolley. She tried to stop the man but he managed to get in to her trolley, taking her keys and purse, containing cash and cards, before running away.

The man is described as being white, aged 25-35, 5ft 10ins - 6ft 3ins with brown stubble. He was wearing a dark top, dark trousers and a dark grey woollen hat.

If you witnessed anything suspicious in this area or have any information about the robbery please call 101 quoting log 142 of 02/01/17.