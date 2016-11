A woman and her dog escaped a house after a fire broke out inside.

Three fire fire crews were called Avenue Road in Wath-Upon-Dearne, Rotherham, at 10am on Tuesday.

The woman and dog had already escaped the mid-terraced house when firefighters arrived at the scene.

A spokesperson for the service said the fire started in a bedroom and is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault at a multi-way block adaptor.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and left the scene at noon.