Woman arrested after house fire

A woman has been arrested in connection with a house fire in South Yorkshire.

The 35-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday and charged on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

South Yorkshire Police are asking members of the public if they saw anything suspicious prior to the fire at a property at Moor Road, Wath-Upon-Dearne at around 3.45am on Tuesday.

Two women needed treatment following the blaze and have been discharged from hospital while a 66-year-old man remains in a critical condition.

Contact police on 101.