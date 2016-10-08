Woman arrested after stand-off with armed police

A woman has been arrested following a stand-off with armed police in Grimsby.

Humberside Police closed off roads after a woman was reported to have been brandishing a gun in the street before going into a house on Portland Place.

But officers said a woman was arrested shortly before 4.15pm yesterday.

A force spokesman said: “Roads around Portland Place in Grimsby are now open following the peaceful conclusion of a firearms incident that had been ongoing for a number of hours.

“A woman aged in her 30s was arrested shortly before 4.15pm and is now in police custody. She will be interviewed in due course.

“Nobody has been hurt as a result of the incident.

“We would like to thank the local community for their co-operation and patience whilst we dealt with the matter and express our appreciation to all those affected.”