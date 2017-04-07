Woman arrested over rape and abduction allegation in seaside town

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of wasting police time after an allegation of rape and abduction was made in a seaside town.

Cleveland Police are no longer investigating a claim that a mother and her toddler were abducted from the Redcar seafront and driven away by two men, before the woman was raped in an ordeal lasting several hours.

The force had already clarified that the incident on March 3 was 'not as first reported' and released a 31-year-old man without charge.

A woman in her 30s has now been arrested on suspicion of wasting police time. She is in police custody.