POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a woman was seriously injured after she was struck by a car in Barnsley.

Police said the 20-year-old woman was hit by a black Vauxhall Corsa outside the Betfred shop in Laithes Lane just after 9pm last night. (Thurs Jan 26)

She needed hospital treatment for serious injuries. A 20-year-old man who was driving the Corsa towards New Lodge was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 1031 of 26 January.